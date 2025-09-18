Iraq holds IMO workshop to apply international rules on marine pollution

Iraq is advancing the implementation of the London Protocol, the international treaty that restricts most forms of waste dumping at sea.

A national workshop led by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) on 10–11 September examined how Iraq can translate the treaty into practice. More than 20 senior officials from various government agencies took part in the online event.

The discussions covered the establishment of national systems for waste assessment, monitoring, compliance and enforcement, which are essential to prevent marine pollution and maintain sustainable port operations. Participants also reviewed possible barriers to ratification and implementation of the Protocol and discussed steps for coordination and cooperation.

The London Protocol entered into force in 2006, updating the London Convention of 1975. It bans all waste dumping at sea except for a limited set of materials under strict conditions.

Delivered through IMO’s Integrated Technical Cooperation Programme, the workshop aimed to support Iraq’s alignment with international standards and contribute to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 14.

Iraq acceded to the London Protocol in September 2023, becoming the 54th State to join the treaty.

The London Protocol is an international treaty adopted in 1996 under the framework of the London Convention. It provides legally binding rules that prohibit the dumping of all wastes and other matter at sea, except for a restricted list of materials, under controlled conditions.