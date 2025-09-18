  1. Home
2025 September 18   09:08

DEME signs contract for Lekdijk reinforcement with Heijmans and GMB

DEME has signed a contract worth up to 50 million euros to reinforce part of the Lekdijk in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

The project is being carried out by the Lekensemble consortium, which includes DEME, Heijmans, and GMB, and is commissioned by Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden.  

The consortium will focus on the section of the dike between Wijk bij Duurstede and Amerongen, known as WAM. This 11-kilometer stretch forms part of the 55-kilometer Lekdijk, which runs between Amerongen and Schoonhoven.

The reinforcement is part of Project Sterke Lekdijk, a national program designed to safeguard central and western parts of the country from high water.  The WAM section will be redesigned with attention to safety, livability, nature, and recreation. Plans include integration with the development of the Lunenburgerwaard, allowing for new walking and cycling routes and space for nature conservation.  

The Lekensemble consortium was selected for its innovative engineering approach, including the use of lightweight plastic sheet piles that lower CO₂ emissions and accelerate installation. The partners have previously worked together on the Gorinchem-Waardenburg reinforcement project, also part of the national flood protection plan.  

Construction work is scheduled to begin this month and is expected to be completed in 2027. 

DEME is a Belgian multinational contractor specializing in dredging, marine infrastructure, offshore energy, and environmental remediation. The group also operates in concessions for offshore wind, green hydrogen, and deep-sea mineral harvesting. Headquartered in Beveren, Belgium, DEME employs more than 5,800 people worldwide and reported a turnover of 4.1 billion euros with an EBITDA of 764 million euros in 2024.  

Heijmans N.V. is a publicly listed Dutch construction and engineering company headquartered in Rosmalen, the Netherlands. It operates in property development, residential construction, non-residential building, and infrastructure projects. The company is active in both public and private sector projects across the Netherlands. 

GMB Civiel is a privately held Dutch company engaged in civil engineering, water management, and environmental projects. Based in Opheusden, the Netherlands, it specializes in the construction and maintenance of water-related infrastructure, including dikes, wastewater treatment facilities, and pumping stations. 

Hoogheemraadschap De Stichtse Rijnlanden is a Dutch regional water authority responsible for flood protection, water quality, and water level management in the province of Utrecht and parts of South Holland. 

