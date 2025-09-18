  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New Fortress Energy secures long-term LNG contract with Puerto Rico government

2025 September 18   09:30

LNG

New Fortress Energy secures long-term LNG contract with Puerto Rico government

New Fortress Energy Inc. has reached agreement on contract terms with the Third-Party Procurement Office and the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority for the long-term supply of liquefied natural gas to Puerto Rico, according to the company's release.

The contract is under review by the Financial Oversight and Management Board of Puerto Rico.  

The gas supply agreement will provide LNG to Puerto Rico’s power system for seven years, replacing higher-emission liquid fuels and reducing costs for ratepayers.

According to Chairman and CEO Wes Edens, “First, it establishes security of supply in San Juan for the next 7 years for power plants currently running on LNG; Second, it provides for incremental LNG volumes to be delivered, allowing for the conversion of additional gas ready plants currently burning diesel, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in energy savings for Puerto Ricans.”  

The agreement allows for up to 75 TBtu of natural gas annually, with minimum take-or-pay volumes of 40 TBtu, potentially increasing to 50 TBtu. Pricing is set at 115 percent of Henry Hub plus $7.95/MMBtu, except for units San Juan 5 & 6, which will receive gas at 115 percent of Henry Hub plus $6.50/MMBtu.  

Supply will come from NFE’s 1.4 MTPA Fast LNG facility offshore Altamira, Mexico, which began operations in Q4 2024 and is producing above nameplate capacity.

CFO Chris Guinta said, “Matching our LNG production with long term offtake has always been our goal. This locks in sustainable long-term margins for NFE and provides a foundation of financial stability for our company.”  

Edens added that the contract complements a 25-year supply contract with Energiza and supports the development of a new 550 MW power plant. 

Topics:

LNG

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:30

Abu Dhabi–led XRG consortium drops US$5.6bn takeover bid for Australian energy firm Santos

10:00

City of Edinburgh Council approves Forth Ports’ dry dock development at Harbour 31 in the Port of Leith

09:35

AD Ports Group signs contract with Baku Shipyard for two container vessels for Caspian Sea

09:08

DEME signs contract for Lekdijk reinforcement with Heijmans and GMB

08:48

Iraq holds IMO workshop to apply international rules on marine pollution

2025 September 17

18:00

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners introduce all-electric ground fleet at JFK’s new Terminal 6

17:26

Port of Felixstowe orders 34 more autonomous trucks from Westwell

16:45

Amogy and KBR sign MoU to evaluate ammonia-to-hydrogen catalysts

16:17

EU plans to suspend Israel’s preferential trade access, impacting €42.6 billion goods exchange

16:08

South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

16:05

Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

16:05

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

15:15

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group to invest £10m in UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Heysham and Ireland

15:06

HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

15:00

OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

14:44

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

14:31

PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

13:42

Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

13:12

Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

12:34

Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

12:21

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

11:30

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

11:02

Panama Canal unveils $8 billion 10-year plan to boost water security and expand logistics role

10:20

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

10:08

Lloyd’s Register validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion methodology for regulatory compliance

09:54

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

00:48

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

2025 September 16

18:33

Sergey Frank: The next technological leap in Arctic commercial shipping will take 5-10 years

18:02

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

16:18

Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news