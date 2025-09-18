City of Edinburgh Council approves Forth Ports’ dry dock development at Harbour 31 in the Port of Leith

Forth Ports Limited announced on 17 September that it has been granted Detailed Planning Consent and Listed Building Consent by The City of Edinburgh Council for its development project known as “The Dry Dock at Harbour 31” within the Port of Leith.

The Dry Dock will transform land previously used for industrial port activities into a mixed-use site designed for a range of businesses and sectors. The project will also create new public spaces, making previously inaccessible parts of the port available to the community.

The development will include repurposed shipping containers to provide workspaces while maintaining the site’s industrial heritage. Existing historical structures, including the former dry dock pump house, sheds and rail tracks, will be preserved and incorporated into the design.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with completion scheduled for late 2027 or early 2028.

Forth Ports Limited is a private limited company registered in Scotland. It owns and operates eight commercial ports in the United Kingdom, including the Port of Leith. The company manages facilities for cargo handling, logistics, and property development associated with port operations.