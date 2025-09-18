  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Abu Dhabi–led XRG consortium drops US$5.6bn takeover bid for Australian energy firm Santos

2025 September 18   10:30

Abu Dhabi–led XRG consortium drops US$5.6bn takeover bid for Australian energy firm Santos

Santos Limited, an Australian oil and gas producer listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, announced that a consortium led by XRG P.J.S.C., a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, has withdrawn its US$5.6 billion proposal to acquire the company.

The consortium also included Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company (ADQ) and global investment firm Carlyle.  

The offer, first made public on 16 June 2025, was a non-binding proposal to purchase all issued shares of Santos through a cash scheme of arrangement. The price was set at US$5.626 per share.

On 25 August 2025, Santos agreed to extend its exclusivity agreement with the consortium to allow time for due diligence and for the parties to work toward a binding agreement.

The consortium reported that it had not found issues in due diligence that would prevent the deal.  

On 15 September 2025, the Santos Board stated it expected to sign a binding agreement at the proposed price if acceptable terms were provided by 19 September 2025. However, on 17 September 2025 the consortium informed Santos that it would not proceed with the acquisition. In its notice, the group said it continues to view Santos positively and respects the management team.  

According to Santos, the consortium declined to agree on terms that would have protected shareholder value given the extended timeframe for completion and regulatory risks. Disagreements also included the allocation of responsibility for securing regulatory approvals and commitments to domestic gas supply.  

Santos Chair Keith Spence said the company remains focused on its strategy. Two development projects, Barossa in northern Australia and Pikka phase 1 in Alaska, are expected to increase production by about 30% by 2027. Spence noted that Santos’ low-cost model has reduced production costs, supported cash flow and returns, and positioned the company to reinvest in infrastructure and growth.

Santos Limited is a publicly listed Australian oil and gas producer headquartered in Adelaide. The company develops, produces, and markets natural gas and oil from projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste and Alaska. 

XRG P.J.S.C. is a corporate entity controlled by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. It was established to lead investment and partnership initiatives in the energy sector.  

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is the state-owned energy company of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. It manages exploration, production, refining, and export of oil and gas, and is one of the largest energy companies in the world.

Topics:

ADNOC

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:00

City of Edinburgh Council approves Forth Ports’ dry dock development at Harbour 31 in the Port of Leith

09:35

AD Ports Group signs contract with Baku Shipyard for two container vessels for Caspian Sea

09:30

New Fortress Energy secures long-term LNG contract with Puerto Rico government

09:08

DEME signs contract for Lekdijk reinforcement with Heijmans and GMB

08:48

Iraq holds IMO workshop to apply international rules on marine pollution

2025 September 17

18:00

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners introduce all-electric ground fleet at JFK’s new Terminal 6

17:26

Port of Felixstowe orders 34 more autonomous trucks from Westwell

16:45

Amogy and KBR sign MoU to evaluate ammonia-to-hydrogen catalysts

16:17

EU plans to suspend Israel’s preferential trade access, impacting €42.6 billion goods exchange

16:08

South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

16:05

Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

16:05

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

15:15

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group to invest £10m in UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Heysham and Ireland

15:06

HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

15:00

OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

14:44

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

14:31

PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

13:42

Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

13:12

Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

12:34

Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

12:21

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

11:30

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

11:02

Panama Canal unveils $8 billion 10-year plan to boost water security and expand logistics role

10:20

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

10:08

Lloyd’s Register validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion methodology for regulatory compliance

09:54

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

00:48

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

2025 September 16

18:33

Sergey Frank: The next technological leap in Arctic commercial shipping will take 5-10 years

18:02

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

16:18

Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news