  1. Home
  2. News
  3. AD Ports Group signs contract with Baku Shipyard for two container vessels for Caspian Sea

2025 September 18   09:35

shipbuilding

AD Ports Group signs contract with Baku Shipyard for two container vessels for Caspian Sea

On 17 September 2025, AD Ports Group had awarded a contract to Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan for the construction of two container vessels with a capacity of 780 TEUs each, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed with the public legal entity “Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding” (AZCON), acting on behalf of Baku Shipyard.  

The vessels, designed with a shallow draft for Caspian Sea use, are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027. They will be deployed on routes across the Caspian Sea to improve connectivity between trading hubs.  

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “This step aligns with the vision and directives of our wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, and reaffirms AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting the growing trade needs of the Caspian region. Partnering with Baku Shipyard ensures that these new vessels will meet the highest international standards of quality and efficiency, enabling us to deliver greater capacity, improved service reliability, and contribute to the long-term growth of supply chains.”  

According to AD Ports Group, the order aims to enhance maritime connectivity, boost trade volumes, and strengthen the trans-Caspian logistics corridor. The company noted that the move follows recent projects in Central Asia, including the inauguration of the first phase of Tbilisi Intermodal Hub in June 2025 and the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Azerbaijan in July 2025.  

The UAE is among the largest foreign investors in Azerbaijan, with direct investments exceeding USD 1 billion. In 2024, bilateral non-oil trade between the two countries grew by 43% to USD 2.24 billion. 

AD Ports Group PJSC operates ports, logistics, maritime, and industrial services, and functions as part of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned and strategic trade infrastructure entities. 

Baku Shipyard LLC is a shipbuilding and ship repair facility in Azerbaijan. It operates as a joint venture with state participation and private investors, focusing on building and maintaining commercial and specialized vessels, particularly for the Caspian Sea region.  

Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON) is a public legal entity established by the government of Azerbaijan. It consolidates state-owned enterprises in the fields of transport and communications, acting as a holding structure to manage and represent these entities in contracts and projects.

Topics:

shipbuilding

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

10:30

Abu Dhabi–led XRG consortium drops US$5.6bn takeover bid for Australian energy firm Santos

10:00

City of Edinburgh Council approves Forth Ports’ dry dock development at Harbour 31 in the Port of Leith

09:30

New Fortress Energy secures long-term LNG contract with Puerto Rico government

09:08

DEME signs contract for Lekdijk reinforcement with Heijmans and GMB

08:48

Iraq holds IMO workshop to apply international rules on marine pollution

2025 September 17

18:00

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and JFK Millennium Partners introduce all-electric ground fleet at JFK’s new Terminal 6

17:26

Port of Felixstowe orders 34 more autonomous trucks from Westwell

16:45

Amogy and KBR sign MoU to evaluate ammonia-to-hydrogen catalysts

16:17

EU plans to suspend Israel’s preferential trade access, impacting €42.6 billion goods exchange

16:08

South Carolina Ports reports 16% TEU growth in August

16:05

Dutch government allocates €1 billion to support new offshore wind projects

16:05

Fujairah bunker sales climb in August to highest since April

15:15

NatPower Marine and Peel Ports Group to invest £10m in UK’s first electric shipping corridor between Heysham and Ireland

15:06

HD Hyundai Samho, LG CNS and HD Hyundai Robotics sign MOU on humanoid robots and automation in shipbuilding

15:00

OceanWings secures DNV Type Approval Design Certificate for automated wingsail system

14:44

Hanwha Ocean to build seven 16,000 TEU LNG dual-fuel container ships for Yang Ming

14:31

PIL names first LNG dual-fuel container vessel in Ghana

13:42

Accelleron urges shipping to join global hydrogen economy to meet net zero target

13:12

Knutsen Group names Eli Knutsen in Zhoushan, the second ship in a five-vessel Petrobras series

12:34

Incat Tasmania builds largest aluminium electric ship program to date

12:21

Takeda partners with VELA to ship medicines on wind-powered cargo trimaran

11:30

Japanese shipowner Nissen Kaiun invests in Econowind’s wind-assist technology

11:02

Panama Canal unveils $8 billion 10-year plan to boost water security and expand logistics role

10:20

Seagate Corporation and Kanagawa Dockyard finalize contract for hybrid EV tugboat

10:08

Lloyd’s Register validates bound4blue’s wind propulsion methodology for regulatory compliance

09:54

Valenciaport container traffic rises 8% in August to 493,455 TEUs

00:48

ABB to supply power and propulsion systems for Singapore’s first floating LNG terminal

2025 September 16

18:33

Sergey Frank: The next technological leap in Arctic commercial shipping will take 5-10 years

18:02

Port of Los Angeles issues draft environmental report for Terminal Island project

16:18

Anji Logistics receives 9,500-CEU PCTC from Jiangnan Shipbuilding for Europe service

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news