AD Ports Group signs contract with Baku Shipyard for two container vessels for Caspian Sea

On 17 September 2025, AD Ports Group had awarded a contract to Baku Shipyard in Azerbaijan for the construction of two container vessels with a capacity of 780 TEUs each, according to the company's release.

The agreement was signed with the public legal entity “Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding” (AZCON), acting on behalf of Baku Shipyard.

The vessels, designed with a shallow draft for Caspian Sea use, are scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2027. They will be deployed on routes across the Caspian Sea to improve connectivity between trading hubs.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group, said: “This step aligns with the vision and directives of our wise leadership in the United Arab Emirates, and reaffirms AD Ports Group’s commitment to supporting the growing trade needs of the Caspian region. Partnering with Baku Shipyard ensures that these new vessels will meet the highest international standards of quality and efficiency, enabling us to deliver greater capacity, improved service reliability, and contribute to the long-term growth of supply chains.”

According to AD Ports Group, the order aims to enhance maritime connectivity, boost trade volumes, and strengthen the trans-Caspian logistics corridor. The company noted that the move follows recent projects in Central Asia, including the inauguration of the first phase of Tbilisi Intermodal Hub in June 2025 and the signing of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and Azerbaijan in July 2025.

The UAE is among the largest foreign investors in Azerbaijan, with direct investments exceeding USD 1 billion. In 2024, bilateral non-oil trade between the two countries grew by 43% to USD 2.24 billion.

AD Ports Group PJSC operates ports, logistics, maritime, and industrial services, and functions as part of the United Arab Emirates’ state-owned and strategic trade infrastructure entities.

Baku Shipyard LLC is a shipbuilding and ship repair facility in Azerbaijan. It operates as a joint venture with state participation and private investors, focusing on building and maintaining commercial and specialized vessels, particularly for the Caspian Sea region.

Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON) is a public legal entity established by the government of Azerbaijan. It consolidates state-owned enterprises in the fields of transport and communications, acting as a holding structure to manage and represent these entities in contracts and projects.