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2026 June 9   15:03

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Technip Energies, Airbus, Safran and Tereos launch 160,000-tonne SAF venture in Dunkirk

Technip Energies, Airbus, Safran and Tereos have agreed to create Rebound, a joint venture to develop a 160,000-tonne-per-year Sustainable Aviation Fuel project at the Port of Dunkirk in northern France, according to Technip Energies.  

The planned facility will use the Alcohol-to-Jet pathway to convert advanced ethanol, produced from agricultural and forestry residues, into drop-in aviation fuel that can be blended with conventional jet fuel and used in existing aircraft and engines.  

The partners will fund the development phase, including engineering studies and other work required before a final investment decision.  

Technip Energies will act as lead developer and engineering services provider. Airbus and Safran will join as industrial partners, offtake facilitators and potential SAF offtakers. Tereos intends to supply and source the advanced ethanol required for the project.  

The Port of Dunkirk has awarded Technip Energies an industrial site for the project. The location is expected to support feedstock and product transport and provide a streamlined permitting route once the joint venture is finalised.  

The next stages include selecting the technology licensor, permitting, launching pre-FEED and FEED work, finalising feedstock supply and SAF offtake agreements, and securing financing for construction.  The creation of Rebound remains subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to be completed in the second half of 2026.  

Technip Energies is a technology and engineering company with activities in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry and CO₂ management. It operates through Technology, Products and Services and Project Delivery segments, has more than 18,000 employees in 35 countries and generated 2025 revenue of €7.2bn ($8.3bn).  

Airbus is a European aerospace group active in commercial aircraft, defence, space systems, security, helicopters and related services.  

Safran is an international technology group operating in aviation propulsion, aircraft equipment and interiors, defence and space. It has more than 110,000 employees and generated 2025 revenue of €31.3bn ($36.1bn). Safran Corporate Ventures is its venture capital subsidiary.  

Tereos is a French agricultural cooperative with 10,300 cooperative members. It processes beet, sugarcane, cereals and alfalfa, operates 38 industrial plants, is present in 12 countries and employs 14,300 people.

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