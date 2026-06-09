SAL takes delivery of third Orca-class vessel MV Patricia for Vestas wind cargo maiden voyage

SAL has taken delivery of MV Patricia, the third vessel in its Orca-class newbuilding programme, according to SAL.

The heavy-lift vessel will start commercial operations with a maiden voyage carrying wind energy equipment for Vestas from Phu My and Lvsi, Nantong, to Eemshaven and Raahe.

MV Patricia will initially be operated commercially by SAL, unlike sister vessels MV Elise and MV Frida, which entered long-term charter arrangements immediately after delivery.

The vessel is named after Patricia Rüf, a member of the board of directors of Liebherr, reflecting the long-standing relationship between SAL and Liebherr as supplier and customer.

SAL said the Orca class is designed for heavy lift, project cargo, offshore and energy-related transportation, with cargo-handling capacity, flexible cargo intake and modern efficiency standards.

An official naming ceremony for MV Patricia is planned for August in Rostock. With three Orca-class vessels now delivered, SAL is expanding its fleet for project cargo, offshore and renewable energy transport.

SAL Heavy Lift is a German heavy-lift and project cargo shipping company operating specialised vessels for complex marine transportation, including industrial, offshore and energy-related cargoes.

Vestas is a Danish wind energy company that designs, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related renewable energy systems.

Liebherr is a family-owned industrial group headquartered in Switzerland, with activities including construction machinery, maritime cranes, aerospace systems, mining equipment and other engineering operations.