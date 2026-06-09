LR to publish Grey Boat Code Edition 3 in July 2026 for government small craft

Lloyd’s Register will publish Grey Boat Code Edition 3 in July 2026, updating its safety framework for small craft operated in government service and aligning it with current commercial codes and naval requirements, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The revised code has been aligned with the MCA’s Workboat Code Edition 3 and the Sport or Pleasure Code. LR said the update incorporates lessons from more than a decade of application across international government fleets.

The change is aimed at allowing government operators and boatbuilders to demonstrate equivalence with current commercial expectations without applying a single framework that may not fit defence, coastguard and law-enforcement operations.

For naval users, the main change is alignment with the INSA Naval Boat Code. The Grey Boat Code will act as a foundation safety standard, with relevant Naval Boat Code special functions applied where required.

Government-owned small craft are often exempt from merchant shipping legislation, but expectations on safety, due diligence and assurance continue to rise.

Grey Boat Code Edition 3 is designed for craft that cannot always comply directly with commercial standards because of their missions, while still requiring a demonstrable and defendable level of safety.

The updated edition supports alternative arrangements and mitigation measures while maintaining a baseline level of safety. It sets out procedures and requirements covering design, construction, equipment and through-life maintenance for operators, procurement teams and regulators working on newbuild and in-service craft.

For unmanned vessels, the Grey Boat Code is paired with the LR Unmanned Marine Systems Code. For vessels flagged with the UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency, the MCA Workboat Code Edition 3 and Annex 2 apply.

“Grey Boat Code Edition 3 reflects what we’ve learned from applying the Code across a wide range of government fleets and operational roles. By aligning with the latest commercial codes and integrating the key principles of the Naval Boat Code, we’re giving government operators and boatbuilders a clearer route to demonstrate safety assurance without constraining operational capability,” said Stephen Brown, senior specialist — small craft at LR.

Lloyd’s Register is a maritime classification society and professional services organisation providing classification, certification, statutory compliance and technical advisory services.

The UK Maritime & Coastguard Agency is a UK government executive agency responsible for maritime safety regulation, search and rescue coordination, seafarer certification and pollution response.