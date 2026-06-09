MSC sets new emergency fuel surcharge from July on Northern Europe, North East Med, Greece, Turkey and Black Sea trades

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company will raise its Emergency Fuel Surcharge (EFS) on all cargo moving between Northern Europe, including the UK and ScanBaltic, and the North East Mediterranean, as well as intra-Europe shortsea and intra-Greece, Turkey and Black Sea trades from 1 July 2026, according to MSC.

The surcharge applies from the bill of lading date until further notice, replacing a previous customer communication from 23 March 2026.

Dry cargo will incur $32 per TEU, €27 ($31) or £24 ($32) for trades between North West Continent, UK, ScanBaltic and Greece, Turkey, the Adriatic and Black Sea. Reefers on the same route will be charged $48 per TEU, €41 ($47) or £36 ($48).

For North West Continent and UK trades to and from Biscay, northern Spain and Portugal, dry cargo EFS is $15 per TEU, €12 ($14) or £11 ($15), and reefer cargo $22 per TEU, €19 ($22) or £16 ($21).

ScanBaltic trades to/from Biscay, northern Spain and Portugal will incur $30 per TEU or €25 ($29) for dry cargo, and $44 per TEU or €37 ($43) for reefers. Sterling rates are not listed.

Intra-regional North West Continent, UK and ScanBaltic trades will carry a $22 per TEU, €19 ($22) or £16 ($21) dry cargo EFS and $33 per TEU, €28 ($32) or £25 ($33) for reefers.

Trades within Greece, Turkey and the Black Sea will have $35 per TEU or €30 ($35) for dry cargo and $53 per TEU or €45 ($52) for reefers, with no sterling rates listed.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company SA is a privately held shipping group headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. It operates container shipping services, owns terminal assets, and provides logistics and passenger services through affiliated businesses.