ABP and Valero agree long-term lease for 12-acre Cardiff fuels terminal

Associated British Ports has signed a new long-term lease and commercial agreement with Valero for a 12-acre liquid fuels terminal at Roath Dock in the Port of Cardiff, according to ABP.

The deal secures the continued operation of the largest liquid fuels terminal at the port and supports fuel supply and storage capacity across South Wales and Southwest England.

The Cardiff terminal is linked by coastal shipping routes to Valero’s Pembroke refinery, reducing road transport demand by taking thousands of HGVs off the road network.

The site supplies households, businesses, airports and commercial fleets across South Wales, Southwest England and the M4 and M5 corridors.

Valero has operated at Cardiff since 1996 and uses the terminal to support significant annual seaborne throughput. The new agreement gives the company long-term operational certainty and enables further investment to extend the life and resilience of the facility. ABP will invest in port infrastructure under the agreement to support Valero’s forward investment programme.

The port operator said the contract is expected to generate long-term economic value for Cardiff and strengthen the port’s role as an energy gateway. “We are delighted to extend our partnership with Valero at the Port of Cardiff, supporting vital fuel supplies and critical jobs across South Wales for decades to come. This new agreement with Valero demonstrates our shared commitment to support regional economic activity and ensuring the Capital City Region continues to benefit from reliable access to essential energy supplies. This investment also reflects ABP’s long-term confidence in Cardiff and our role in supporting the UK’s energy security,” said Richard Butler, lead commercial manager at ABP.

Associated British Ports operates a network of ports across England, Scotland and Wales, handling cargoes including energy products, bulk commodities, containers, automotive cargoes and general cargo.

Valero is an international manufacturer and marketer of transport fuels and petrochemical products. Its UK operations include the Pembroke refinery in Wales.