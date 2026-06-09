SSI adds third-party ship model into its software platform to support shipyards

SSI has added integration of third-party ship models into its software platform to support shipyards working on newbuilding, conversion and retrofit projects, according to the company.

The Victoria, Canada-based shipbuilding software provider said yards can import models created in external software either into SSI’s Product Lifecycle Management suite or into its ShipConstructor CAD system, depending on the level of project complexity.

For series newbuildings based on existing designs with limited changes, shipyards can manage the work directly in PLM and use imported data to support downstream systems.

The PLM route also allows users to compare revisions and manage, track and collaborate on changes to equipment or workflows, regardless of the software package originally used to create the model.

Projects requiring design or production changes, including modifications to structure, systems or functionality, can use ShipConstructor to execute the work. SSI said the approach can also support repair and upgrade programmes on older vessels, whether the original asset was documented through 2D drawings or a 3D model created in third-party software.

Conversion and retrofit projects covering energy efficiency or other upgrades can make engineering changes without rebuilding the original model, before managing the project in PLM.

“Shipyards are under pressure to deliver and are increasingly being asked to utilize existing designs to speed up program timelines,” said Bruno Benevolo, Director of Enterprise Solutions, SSI. “Our approach ensures that the shipyard remains in control and avoids disruption, no matter where the design package originated.”

SSI is a Canadian provider of software, services and technical expertise for shipbuilding. Its products support design, engineering, construction and maintenance workflows for shipbuilding projects.