Hudong-Zhonghua starts 271,000-cbm LNG carrier in 36-ship Qatar programme

Hudong-Zhonghua has started construction of the first batch of 271,000-cbm QC-Max ultra-large LNG carriers in Shanghai, the largest LNG carrier type yet, according to China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

The vessel is part of Qatar’s 100-ship LNG carrier construction programme, in which Hudong-Zhonghua has secured 36 ships: 12 174,000-cbm LNG carriers and 24 271,000-cbm ultra-large LNG carriers. CSSC said the 271,000-cbm design has an overall length of 344 metres and will use the latest upgraded No96 Super+ membrane containment system.

The company said the ship has been upgraded in cargo capacity, energy efficiency, environmental performance, intelligent assistance and navigational safety, with reduced LNG storage and transport losses.

The vessel will be fitted with a dual-fuel propulsion system and an optimised hull form. CSSC said the design improves energy consumption per unit of capacity and carbon emissions performance, while meeting IMO Tier III environmental requirements.

The ship is designed to call at most mainstream LNG terminals worldwide and cover a broad range of long-haul routes.

China State Shipbuilding Corporation is a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group covering commercial shipbuilding, naval shipbuilding, marine equipment, offshore engineering and related industrial services.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding is a CSSC-controlled shipbuilder based in Shanghai and builds LNG carriers, container ships and other technically complex commercial vessels.

QatarEnergy LNG is a Qatari LNG producer and operator connected with QatarEnergy’s gas export business.