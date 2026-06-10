The Swedish Club adds DNV Cyber and CyberOwl risk updates for 1,000 insured vessels

The Swedish Club has partnered with DNV Cyber and CyberOwl to provide regular cyber threat insight and risk updates to members linked to its approximately 1,000 insured vessels, according to The Swedish Club.

The agreement is aimed at shipowners managing cyber exposure across vessel and shoreside operations as shipping systems, supply chains and onboard connectivity create new operational, safety and business-continuity risks.

DNV Cyber and CyberOwl will provide The Swedish Club’s members with updates on the cyber threat landscape affecting shipping, maritime vulnerabilities and attack methods, lessons from incidents, market developments and practical guidance on preparedness and resilience.

The service will sit alongside The Swedish Club’s marine cyber insurance support.

“Cyber risk is increasingly becoming an operational challenge for shipping, not just a technical issue. The industry’s growing dependence on digital systems means that cyber incidents have the potential to affect vessel operations, safety, and continuity in entirely new ways,” said Tord Nilsson, regional director and head of reinsurance at The Swedish Club.

“By working together with CyberOwl and DNV Cyber, we are strengthening the support and insight available to our members as they navigate an increasingly complex risk environment. This initiative is about helping members improve awareness, preparedness, and resilience through practical and relevant information,” he said.

CyberOwl chief executive Daniel Ng said: “The heightened state of geopolitical tensions and the persistent rise of cyber incidents at sea means that decisions about cyber risk management and insurance have become a multi-disciplinary problem. The real value of bringing together the expertise of CyberOwl, DNV Cyber and the Swedish Club is to provide shipowners with better guidance, clarity and awareness.”

The Swedish Club is a mutual marine insurer providing protection and indemnity, hull and machinery, loss-of-hire and other marine insurance products to shipowners and operators.

DNV Cyber is DNV’s cyber security business, providing cyber resilience and risk management services for industrial and maritime operations.

CyberOwl is a DNV company that provides maritime cyber risk monitoring and insight services for vessel and fleet operations.