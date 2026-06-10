IAA PortNews: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches the Project 03141 crab fishing vessel Alexander Rodin

NSRY is building the Project 03141 series vessel for Antey Group’s Pacific Fishery Company

Photo credit: RS

Primorsky Krai based Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) held today an official launching ceremony for new Project 03141 crab fishing vessel Alexander Rodin, the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) press office said.

Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard is building the Alexander Rodin for Pacific Fishery Company (TRK LLC, part of Antey Group) under supervision of engineers of the Register’s Primorsky Far Eastern branch.

The crab fishing vessel designed by Khabarovsk based SK Viking will be able to transport up to 100 tonnes of live crab in insulated stainless steel tanks filled with chilled seawater to fishing.

There are two shipyards, NSRY and Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf, engaged in building a series are ten fishing vessels of Project 03141 under RS supervision.

Russian shipyards are currently building 62 fishing vessels meeting the Register's class.

General characteristics: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Amidships depth: 4.6 m; Draft: 4 m; Full displacement: 1,586 tonnes; Main engine power: 1,618 kW; Full speed: 14 knots; Total cargo tanks capacity: about 257 cbm. Crew: 21. RS class notification: KM⍟ Ice2 (hull; machinery) (REF) fishing vessel.