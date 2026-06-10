Sempra Infrastructure starts 2-Bcfd, 72-mile pipeline for Port Arthur LNG

Sempra Infrastructure has put its Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector into service, adding a 2-Bcfd natural gas supply link for the first phase of its Port Arthur LNG project, according to Sempra Infrastructure.

The 72-mile, 42-inch pipeline will supply gas to Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which is under construction with nameplate capacity of about 13 million tonnes per annum. The project was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget, Sempra Infrastructure chief executive Justin Bird said.

The pipeline also links into Sempra Infrastructure’s Gillis Hub Pipeline, a natural gas pipeline header system in southwest Louisiana’s energy corridor. It also connects to the company’s LA Storage facility, now under construction, to support transportation to and from natural gas storage capacity along the US Gulf Coast.

The Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector has capital expenditure of less than $1bn. The project includes a compressor station in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, and associated above-ground and below-ground facilities.

Sempra Infrastructure is a Houston-headquartered subsidiary of Sempra that develops, builds, operates and invests in energy infrastructure, including LNG, energy networks and low-carbon solutions.

Sempra is a US energy company with utility and infrastructure businesses. Sempra Infrastructure Partners is a separate infrastructure platform within the Sempra group.