MSC’s fleet share hits record 21.6% in Alphaliner ranking

MSC has reached a record 21.6% share of global container fleet capacity, strengthening its lead as the world’s largest container line, according to Alphaliner’s Top 100 ranking dated June 9.

The Swiss carrier’s operated fleet stood at 7.329m TEU in the ranking, up from a reported 21.5% share in May.

The figure marks one of the clearest measures yet of MSC’s scale advantage over the rest of the liner sector.

Alphaliner’s public ranking defines the percentage as each operator’s share of the world liner fleet in TEU terms.

MSC’s latest reading also puts it above Maersk’s previous high-water mark of 19.3% in 2018, according to IndexBox, which cited Alphaliner data.

The primary source is Alphaliner’s live Top 100 fleet ranking, with IndexBox providing the dated report on the 21.5% May level and the 21.6% June 9 ranking.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is an independent, family-owned container shipping and logistics group founded in 1970 by Gianluigi Aponte. The company says it operates about 1,000 vessels, serves 300 routes and 520 ports of call in 155 countries, and employs more than 200,000 people across MSC Group.