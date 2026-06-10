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2026 June 10   13:00

shipbuilding

EXMAR takes delivery of the first oceangoing vessel powered by a dual-fuel ammonia engine

EXMAR has taken delivery of the 46,000-cbm MGC Antwerpen, which it says is the first oceangoing vessel powered by a dual-fuel ammonia engine, according to EXMAR.  

The midsize gas carrier can transport ammonia or LPG and is designed to operate with close to zero emissions when using low-carbon ammonia as fuel.  

EXMAR said the ship can cut greenhouse-gas emissions by up to 90% compared with conventional vessels and meets and exceeds current IMO emissions reduction targets.  

The newbuilding was developed with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries, WinGD, Nord Gas Solutions, formerly Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, and Lloyd’s Register.  

EXMAR said operational safety was built into the project through crew training, risk assessments, partner input and work with the Belgian administration. The company also pointed to four decades of experience in transporting ammonia and other liquefied gases.  

MGC Antwerpen is the first in a four-ship series of ammonia dual-fuel midsize gas carriers. Each vessel in the series is named after a Belgian city.  

EXMAR Group is a Belgian company active in floating maritime solutions for the transport, transformation and storage of gas and liquid hydrocarbons. Its operations include gas carriers and floating LNG production, storage and regasification units.  

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilder involved in the construction of commercial ships, offshore units and marine equipment.  

WinGD, or Winterthur Gas & Diesel, is a Swiss marine engine design company focused on two-stroke propulsion systems for merchant vessels.  

Nord Gas Solutions is a marine gas systems company formerly known as Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.  

Lloyd’s Register is a classification society and technical assurance organisation serving the maritime industry.

Topics:

ammonia

HD Hyundai

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