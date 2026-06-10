Eastern Shipbuilding delivers vehicle-passenger ferry Falcon to Fisher Island

Eastern Shipbuilding Group has delivered the vehicle-passenger ferry Falcon to the Fisher Island Community Association for service between Fisher Island and Miami, according to Eastern Shipbuilding Group.

The ferry has completed trials and entered service, adding capacity to the daily transport link between the private island community and mainland Miami.

The vessel was built at Eastern Shipbuilding’s Allanton facility and is the latest addition to the Fisher Island ferry fleet. It was designed around the community’s operating requirements, with modern systems, upgraded passenger accommodation and vehicle transport capability.

The delivery comes during Eastern Shipbuilding’s 50th year of shipbuilding activity.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group is a US shipbuilder operating three shipyards on the Florida Gulf Coast. The company builds vessels for defence and commercial customers and has delivered more than 350 vessels. Its systems are certified by the Defense Contract Management Agency and the Defense Contract Audit Agency.

The Fisher Island Community Association is the community association serving Fisher Island, a private island off Miami. Its responsibilities include services and infrastructure supporting residents and guests, including ferry transport links with the mainland.