Gasum secures Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity for 2033-2040

Gasum has secured LNG terminal capacity at Lithuania’s Klaipeda LNG terminal for 2033 to 2040, extending its long-term LNG and bio-LNG supply options in northwestern Europe, according to Gasum.

The Finnish state-owned energy company said the reservation will support deliveries to its LNG terminal network and maritime customers over the coming decade. Gasum already uses Klaipeda as part of its supply chain, mainly as a reloading point for its own carrier and bunker vessels. The terminal also supports the company’s natural gas operations in Finland and the Baltic countries.

The company said Klaipeda is well positioned in relation to its LNG terminal network in Finland, Sweden and Norway, and will also help serve maritime customers directly in and around the Danish straits. “Securing capacity at Klaipeda supports Gasum’s strategic long-term supply capability and gives us flexibility in optimizing deliveries to our terminal network and maritime customers. It also underpins our commitment to being a dependable partner in the energy transition,” said Anders Malm, senior vice president, supply and trading at Gasum.

Gasum said demand for LNG is expected to grow especially in shipping as the number of LNG-powered vessels increases in the coming years. The company pointed to IMO and EU greenhouse gas targets, as well as customer demand for lower-emission transport. The Klaipeda capacity can also be used for virtual liquefaction of pipeline-fed biomethane into bio-LNG through mass balancing and biomethane certificates. Gasum said the option is expected to become more important as customers seek deeper lifecycle emissions cuts than LNG alone can provide.

Gasum is an energy company owned by the state of Finland. It operates in the gas sector and energy markets, providing energy market services and fuel solutions for industry, combined heat and power production, road transport and maritime transport. The Gasum Group has around 380 employees in Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Germany.

KN Energies is the Lithuanian energy infrastructure company associated in the supplied text with the Klaipeda LNG terminal and credited for the photograph of Coral Energy at the facility.