Grounded cargo vessel triggers oil spill response off northern Philippines

Philippine authorities are responding to pollution from the landing craft transport MSCI 1 after the vessel grounded off Badoc, Ilocos Norte, with all 15 crew members evacuated safely, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

The cargo vessel was carrying aggregates to Calayan Island in Cagayan province when it conducted an emergency beaching off Barangay La Virgen Milagrosa on 8 June after encountering rough weather. No injuries were reported. Responders observed about 100 litres of oily water mixture along a 15-metre stretch of shoreline near the incident site on 9 June. Oil spill booms and absorbent materials were deployed for containment and clean-up work.

The vessel was reported beached at around 6:20 a.m. on 8 June. Most crew members left the vessel, while three officers remained on board to monitor its condition as authorities assessed the ship and coordinated refloating work.

The response involved the Philippine Coast Guard, the Bureau of Fire Protection, local government units and members of Marine Battalion Landing Team-8. The operation focused on preventing the spread of contamination and protecting nearby coastal communities and marine ecosystems.

The grounding was linked to bad weather. A local police account included in the source material said water entered the vessel’s ballast tanks, causing it to tilt.