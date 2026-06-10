Indian Register of Shipping de-classes 235 sanctioned vessels

Indian Register of Shipping has de-classed 235 vessels since 2023 as the Mumbai-based classification society tightens its sanctions compliance policy, executive chairman Arun Sharma said in an interview published on Tuesday.

The vessels were mainly oil tankers, along with a smaller number of gas carriers. Sharma said IRClass had removed around 13 million gross tonnes of sanctioned tonnage from class after owners failed to provide satisfactory explanations for why the ships had been sanctioned.

“From almost 2023 onwards, we are not taking any ships which have any sanctions, whether it is U.S. or European or UK sanctions,” Sharma said.

The move marks a tougher stance by one of India’s main ship classification bodies as class societies, insurers and port authorities face growing scrutiny over vessels linked to international sanctions. Removal from class can make it harder for a vessel to secure insurance and access ports.

IRClass said it now has a “very comprehensive” sanctions policy and does not accept vessels subject to U.S., European Union or UK sanctions.

Indian Register of Shipping, known as IRClass, is a Mumbai-based ship classification society and a member of the International Association of Classification Societies. Its marine division says it has more than 2,300 ships under classification, representing more than 23.5 million gross tonnes.