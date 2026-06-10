Ulyssia Residences has selected China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding to build the 323-metre residential yacht Ulyssia, with the project targeting a maiden voyage in 2031, according to media post by Ulyssia Residences chief executive Alain Gruber.

Gruber confirmed the selection with the words: “It’s official.” He said Ulyssia would be built “to yacht standards” and that the Chinese yard would be supported by European yacht outfitting companies.

The project is led by Monaco-based Ulyssia Residences and Swiss entrepreneur Frank Binder. Ulyssia had previously been linked to Germany’s Meyer Werft, but the construction role has shifted to China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding.

Ulyssia’s official website lists the vessel at 323 metres, with 122 residences and 22 guest suites. The company says the project was envisioned by Binder and designed by Espen Øino.

Ulyssia Residences AG is a Swiss-based company developing the Ulyssia residential yacht project. Binder is chairman of Ulyssia Residences AG, and Gruber is its chief executive.

China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding is the Chinese shipyard named as builder of Ulyssia. It is part of China Merchants’ shipbuilding activities.