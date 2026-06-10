PXGEO signs one-year Equinor framework agreement for underwater intervention drone technology for autonomous offshore inspection

PXGEO has signed a one-year framework agreement with Equinor to test and verify Saab Sabertooth underwater intervention drone technology for autonomous offshore inspection, according to PXGEO.

The agreement covers trials to validate autonomous behaviours for subsea inspection work.

The first call-off is already under way for a nearshore test in Norway. During the test, the Sabertooth will dock autonomously and inspect subsea infrastructure in AUV mode using onboard sonar and cameras.

“This is our first commercial contract in autonomous subsea inspection and the right partner and platform to do it with,” PXGEO head of strategy Peter Erkers said.

PXGEO said the test marks its first step into a market in which unmanned operations are becoming the standard.

PXGEO is a marine geophysical services company active in offshore survey and subsea technology work.

Equinor is an energy company that is party to the framework agreement with PXGEO and the nearshore testing programme in Norway.

Saab is the developer of the Sabertooth underwater intervention drone technology used in the trials.