Prince Madog hydrogen fuel cell retrofit wins Lloyd’s Register certification

The UK-flagged research vessel Prince Madog has secured Lloyd’s Register certification for a hydrogen fuel cell retrofit under LR’s ShipRight Risk Based Certification framework, according to Lloyd’s Register.

The certification was presented at Seaworks 2026 in Southampton and follows LR’s recent Approval in Principle for the design, which recognised the safe integration of the hydrogen system and its alignment with class requirements. The project was delivered by vessel owner O.S. Energy’s naval architecture and R&D office with Ecomar Propulsion, a hydrogen and clean energy systems specialist. The work covered development of the vessel’s gaseous hydrogen storage system and detailed integration design for the fuel cell, battery and ancillary systems.

LR said its ShipRight Risk Based Certification framework gives an assurance route for technologies outside traditional prescriptive rule frameworks, allowing projects to advance while maintaining safety and risk management standards. The project was supported through the UK government’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

LR has also published Fuel for thought: Hydrogen, a report assessing hydrogen’s potential role in maritime decarbonisation from production and supply to onboard use, including safety, infrastructure and cost challenges.

Lloyd’s Register is a classification society and professional services organisation providing assurance, compliance and advisory services to the maritime sector.