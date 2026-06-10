GTT wins tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers

GTT has secured an order from Samsung Heavy Industries to design the tanks for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers being built for a Greek shipowner, according to GTT.

The French LNG containment specialist said the order was received in the second quarter of 2026.

GTT will design the cryogenic tanks for both vessels. Each ship will have total LNG capacity of 174,000 cbm and will be fitted with GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery between the first and second quarters of 2029.

GTT is a French engineering company that develops membrane containment systems used for the transport and storage of liquefied gases.

Samsung Heavy Industries is a South Korean shipbuilding and offshore engineering company involved in the construction of commercial ships, offshore units and marine systems.