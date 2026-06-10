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2026 June 10   19:22

shipbuilding

Royal Caribbean takes delivery of third Icon-class ship from Meyer Turku

Royal Caribbean has taken delivery of Legend of the Seas, the third Icon-class cruise ship built by Meyer Turku, after nearly two years of construction at the Finnish yard, according to Royal Caribbean.  The handover in Turku marks the transfer of ownership of the LNG-powered ship ahead of its planned July 2026 debut in Europe.  

More than 1,200 crew members and partners attended the ceremony, led by Royal Caribbean Group chairman and chief executive Jason Liberty, Royal Caribbean president and chief executive Michael Bayley and Meyer Turku chief executive Casimir Lindholm.  

The delivery sits inside Royal Caribbean Group’s long-term framework agreement with Meyer Turku, which secures shipbuilding capacity through 2036. The agreement includes Icon 5, scheduled for delivery in 2028, and the sixth and seventh Icon-class ships in 2029 and 2030.  

Legend of the Seas will sail from Turku to Cadiz, Spain, for final work before entering service on seven-night Western Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona and Rome (Civitavecchia). In November, the ship is due to move to Fort Lauderdale for six-night Western Caribbean and eight-night Southern Caribbean cruises, with each itinerary calling at Perfect Day CocoCay.

The ship will have eight neighbourhoods, 28 dining options, seven pools and a series of entertainment and leisure features including Crown’s Edge, a skywalk and zip-line attraction 154 feet above the ocean, Category 6 waterpark, FlowRider, Royal Promenade, the Pearl kinetic art sculpture and Central Park with more than 30,500 real plants.  

Legend of the Seas will be Royal Caribbean’s fourth LNG-powered ship and will include waste heat recovery systems and shore power connection. Royal Caribbean is also due to take delivery of Hero of the Seas, its fifth LNG-powered ship and the fourth Icon-class vessel, in 2027.  

Royal Caribbean is a cruise brand within Royal Caribbean Group, operating cruise vacations across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries. Royal Caribbean Group is the parent company of Royal Caribbean.  

Meyer Turku Oy is a Finnish shipbuilding company operating the Turku shipyard, where vessels have been built since 1737. The company specialises in cruise ships, car ferries and special vessels. 

Topics:

Meyer Werft

Royal Caribbean

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