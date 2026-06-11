  1. Home
  2. News
  3. US strike on Palau-flagged tanker Settebello leaves three Indian seafarers missing off Oman

2026 June 11   06:59

accident

US strike on Palau-flagged tanker Settebello leaves three Indian seafarers missing off Oman

US forces disabled the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Settebello in the Gulf of Oman at 11:14 p.m. on June 9 after the vessel allegedly failed to comply with American directions, according to U.S. Central Command.  

A US aircraft fired “precision munitions into the ship’s engine room” as part of blockade enforcement against vessels attempting to transport oil from Iran, the command said.  The incident took place 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar, Oman, where local authorities assisted with the evacuation after an engine-room fire. The initial UKMTO warning listed one casualty and two crew members missing, with no environmental impact.  

India’s Ministry of External Affairs identified the vessel as Settebello and said all 24 crew members onboard were Indian nationals. Twenty-one seafarers were rescued and three Indian crew members remained missing, with India’s embassy in Oman coordinating search and rescue efforts with Omani authorities.  

The IMO placed the incident near the Strait of Hormuz and linked it to a projectile strike that caused a fire onboard. IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said any act endangering seafarers and international shipping was “simply unacceptable” and called for a full and transparent investigation.  

CENTCOM put the wider blockade tally at eight non-compliant vessels disabled, 134 ships redirected after complying with US directions and 42 vessels carrying humanitarian aid allowed to pass since April 13. The IMO put the number of confirmed attacks on international shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz at 43 since February 28.  

Topics:

accident

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

14:22

MOL and JAL join REGENT certification push for fully electric Seaglider

13:32

H.Essers opens inland container terminal with 325,000-TEU capacity on the Scheldt-Rhine Canal

13:12

Gemini shifts 18,000 TEU ships to Asia-Mediterranean trade

12:42

Deutsche Energy Terminal targets September start for Stade floating LNG terminal with Energos Force FSRU

12:21

24,000-TEU CMA CGM Vendome makes first Suez Canal transit

12:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 24, 2026

11:30

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDA for U.S.-flagged oil and chemical tanker

11:10

Royal Caribbean and Alaska Railroad open Alaska’s largest cruise terminal

10:40

BIMCO and NSA update standard contract for ship sales with new payment and compliance rules

10:12

China starts CNY 77.2bn Three Gorges lock project to lift Yangtze capacity to 336m tonnes

09:07

BIMCO starts Russia tanker resale clause after EU’s 23 April sanctions package

08:47

Balaena acquires APCL Group to create 12-drydock UK and Gibraltar repair network

07:37

Fuzhou tops the 2025 Container Port Performance Index as Chinese ports take four of top five places

2026 June 10

19:22

Royal Caribbean takes delivery of third Icon-class ship from Meyer Turku

18:00

PXGEO signs one-year Equinor framework agreement for underwater intervention drone technology for autonomous offshore inspection

17:03

China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding to build the 323-metre residential yacht Ulyssia

16:45

Indian Register of Shipping de-classes 235 sanctioned vessels

16:15

IMO says Strait of Hormuz has no safe passage as more than 20,000 crew and port workers affected

15:50

GTT wins tank design order from Samsung Heavy Industries for two 174,000-cbm LNG carriers

15:45

Prince Madog hydrogen fuel cell retrofit wins Lloyd’s Register certification

15:39

CMA CGM warns Hormuz disruption will add $300m to first-half costs

15:31

Grounded cargo vessel triggers oil spill response off northern Philippines

15:08

Gasum secures Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity for 2033-2040

14:55

Eastern Shipbuilding delivers vehicle-passenger ferry Falcon to Fisher Island

14:35

PETRONAS and JERA sign 20-year LNG deal for up to 2 mtpa from 2028

13:00

EXMAR takes delivery of the first oceangoing vessel powered by a dual-fuel ammonia engine

12:46

MSC’s fleet share hits record 21.6% in Alphaliner ranking

12:34

Russian officer arrested after Olymp Trader hits yacht in Korsør

12:22

Sempra Infrastructure starts 2-Bcfd, 72-mile pipeline for Port Arthur LNG

12:13

IAA PortNews: Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard launches the Project 03141 crab fishing vessel Alexander Rodin

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news