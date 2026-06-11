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2026 June 11   07:37

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Fuzhou tops the 2025 Container Port Performance Index as Chinese ports take four of top five places

Fuzhou, China, has ranked first in the 2025 Container Port Performance Index, with Chinese ports taking four of the top five positions in the annual World Bank Group and S&P Global Market Intelligence ranking, according to S&P Global.  

Dalian, China, ranked second, followed by Salalah in Oman, Mawan in China and Chiwan in China.  

The sixth edition of the CPPI covers more than 400 ports worldwide from 2020 to 2025 and measures container port performance by vessel time in port, a key indicator of operational efficiency and supply chain reliability.  

The ranking reinforces the strong performance of East Asian container ports in a year when vessel turnaround times, rerouting and congestion remained central measures of supply chain pressure.  

The report also identified the leading improvers between 2020 and 2025 as Port Elizabeth in South Africa, Khalifa Bin Salman Port in Bahrain, Posorja in Ecuador, Göteborg in Sweden and Muhammad Bin Qasim in Pakistan.  

Durban in South Africa was the strongest year-on-year improver between 2024 and 2025, followed by Freeport in the Bahamas, Coega (Ngqura) Port in South Africa, Cristobal in Panama and Manzanillo in Mexico.  

“Understanding this two-way relationship is essential,” said Bertrand De la Borde, global director for transport and logistics at the World Bank Group. “Ports are not just passively exposed to external shocks; they also dynamically shape how those shocks are transmitted. They can either amplify disruptions or help contain them.  “Investing in port efficiency and digital management is not only beneficial to shipping lines — it is a core requirement to build more resilient supply chains and reduce the impact of volatility on economies and communities.”  

Turloch Mooney, head of Port Intelligence & Analytics at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “The findings reinforce that ports are critical nodes in the global supply chain.”  The World Bank Group is an international development institution made up of IBRD, IDA, IFC, MIGA and ICSID. S&P Global Market Intelligence is the data, analytics and research division of S&P Global.

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