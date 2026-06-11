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2026 June 11   08:47

shipbuilding

Balaena acquires APCL Group to create 12-drydock UK and Gibraltar repair network

Balaena has acquired APCL Group, adding A&P Tyne, Cammell Laird, A&P Falmouth and Falmouth Docks and Engineering Company to its existing Gibdock and Padstow operations, according to Balaena.  

The transaction gives Balaena a network of 12 dry docks across the UK, Gibraltar and the Mediterranean, with more than 2,000 employees across Gibraltar, Padstow, Tyne, Birkenhead and Falmouth.  Balaena said the enlarged group will serve defence and commercial customers, including operators in offshore energy, cargo, cruise and ferry markets.

The company said the deal will increase drydocking, hull fabrication, life-extension, ship repair, refit and offshore fabrication capacity, while reducing vessel downtime.  

The acquisition brings APCL’s Tyne, Birkenhead and Falmouth infrastructure under the Balaena brand, creating a single customer interface and a wider operating base for defence and commercial work.  

Balaena said it plans to modernise APCL’s facilities and expand capacity for ship repair, offshore fabrication and low-emission propulsion systems. It also plans to launch a national skills and apprenticeship programme with local colleges and maritime training bodies.  

Balaena is a maritime engineering and shipbuilding group with dockyard and shipyard operations in Gibraltar and Padstow, Cornwall.

APCL Group is a British marine engineering company operating shipyards and dock infrastructure in Tyneside, Birkenhead and Falmouth.

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