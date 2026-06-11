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2026 June 11   11:30

shipbuilding

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDA for U.S.-flagged oil and chemical tanker

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. have signed a joint development agreement for the development of a U.S.-flagged 50,000-dwt oil and chemical tanker, according to ABS.  

The agreement puts the South Korean shipbuilder’s tanker design under review against ABS Rules and U.S. Coast Guard requirements, as demand for U.S.-flagged tonnage draws renewed attention from shipyards and class societies.  

“From the first 100,000 DWT tanker to today’s most advanced tanker designs, ABS has provided owners and operators with the insight and guidance they need to achieve their goals, always with a focus on safety. This initiative with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries reflects our continuing commitment to supporting practical, forward-looking solutions for the next generation of U.S.-flagged vessels,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.  

Dongjin Lee, Executive Vice President of HD HHI, said the company is working with ABS to address specific USCG technical requirements.  “HD Hyundai Heavy Industries brings extensive experience and advanced technical capabilities in the design and construction of 50,000 DWT tankers. In anticipation of growing demand for U.S.-flagged vessels driven by U.S. shipbuilding revitalization policies, we are working in close collaboration with ABS to proactively address specific USCG technical requirements. Through this initiative, we aim to further strengthen our competitiveness in the U.S. market and deliver safe, compliant, and high-value vessel solutions for U.S.-flag operations,” Lee said.  

American Bureau of Shipping is a marine and offshore classification society that develops technical rules and provides classification, certification and related assurance services for ships and offshore assets.

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd. is a South Korean shipbuilding and marine engineering company within HD Hyundai, with activities covering commercial ship construction and marine systems.

Topics:

tankers

HD Hyundai

ABS

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