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2026 June 11   12:42

LNG

Deutsche Energy Terminal targets September start for Stade floating LNG terminal with Energos Force FSRU

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH expects to start up the floating LNG terminal at Stade in September, setting a timetable for the project’s first LNG delivery after months of technical and safety reviews and preparatory work, according to Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH.  

The FSRU Energos Force, assigned to the Stade terminal, is due to return for the commissioning phase to the dedicated berth built by the state of Lower Saxony at the industrial port of Stade-Bützfleth.  

DET had temporarily chartered the regasification vessel for deployment in Jordan. The company said contractual arrangements ensure the FSRU can return in time for the start-up phase at Stade.  

The Stade terminal will join Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven in completing Germany’s federal floating LNG terminal concept for gas supply security. 

Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH is a German state-owned limited liability company responsible for operating floating LNG terminal infrastructure. In the Stade project, DET acts as the terminal operating company.

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