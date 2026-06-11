Gemini shifts 18,000 TEU ships to Asia-Mediterranean trade

Gemini Cooperation has cut capacity on Asia-North Europe and redeployed larger ships into the Asia-Mediterranean trade, where its market share is projected to rise to 29.7% by July 2026, according to Sea-Intelligence’s Sunday Spotlight issue 768.

The move marks a clear reallocation of East-West vessel deployment rather than a uniform network expansion. On Asia-North Europe, Gemini’s market share fell from 25.7% in mid-May to 22.5% by June 2026 after a structural downgrade of the AE3/NE3 service.

Following a two-week blanking in early June, the service resumed with 14,000 TEU to 15,000 TEU vessels replacing 18,000+ TEU ships. The change cut weekly deployed capacity on the lane by about 5,500 TEU. Gemini moved in the opposite direction on Asia-Mediterranean. Its capacity share is projected to rise from a 23.4% baseline to 29.7% by July 2026 after changes made in the second quarter of 2026.

The shift included the launch of a fourth loop, AE19/SE4, using 14,000 TEU ships, and an upgrade of the AE15/SE3 service from an average 13,100 TEU to 18,400 TEU.

Sea-Intelligence’s data shows the 18,000 TEU ships removed from Asia-North Europe were redeployed into the Asia-Mediterranean upgrade. The switch added a net 22,402 TEU of weekly capacity to the Mediterranean trade and gave Gemini a 28.1% capacity market share on the lane.

The strategy puts Gemini’s emphasis on a denser Asia-Mediterranean network, while Ocean Alliance continues to expand capacity across major trade lanes.

Sea-Intelligence is the publisher of Sunday Spotlight, a container shipping market analysis series covering liner capacity, vessel deployment and network changes.