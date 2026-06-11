MOL and JAL join REGENT certification push for fully electric Seaglider

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has signed an agreement with Japan Airlines, Lloyd’s Register and REGENT Craft to develop vessel certification and operational approval processes for REGENT’s fully electric Seaglider in Japan, according to Mitsui O.S.K. Lines. The project is the first collaboration in Japan with a classification society aimed at commercialising Seaglider vessels.

The craft is a fully electric wing-in-ground vehicle combining features of maritime vessels and aircraft. It is designed to fly a few metres above the sea using ground effect and reach speeds of up to 300 km/h. MOL and JAL are targeting new passenger and cargo markets for the vessels, including coastal city connections and regional island routes. The companies have already invested in REGENT and plan to combine operating experience with REGENT’s technology.

Lloyd’s Register will act as an independent third-party adviser, providing technical, safety and regulatory guidance. The four parties aim to create a certification and approval framework in Japan, with commercial Seaglider operations targeted around 2030.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines is a Japanese shipping company headquartered in Tokyo, with activities across dry bulk, tankers, liquefied gas carriers, offshore, logistics, terminals, car carriers, cruise and related maritime businesses.

REGENT Craft Inc is a Rhode Island-based developer and manufacturer of fully electric Seaglider vessels. The company says it has more than $10bn in commercial orders, $15m in contracts with the US Marine Corps and has raised more than $100m from investors.