APM Terminals Pipavav ranks 28th globally in the Container Port Performance Index 2025

APM Terminals Pipavav has been ranked 28th globally in the Container Port Performance Index 2025, with a score of 92.6, making it India’s highest-ranked private container port and the country’s second-highest ranked container port overall, according to APM Terminals Pipavav.

The index is published jointly by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence and measures container port performance based on vessel time spent in port and operational efficiency. Pipavav’s CPPI score has risen from 78 in 2020 to 92.6 in 2025.

The port linked the increase to vessel productivity, operational reliability, digitalisation, process optimisation and customer service.

Girish Aggarwal, managing director of APM Terminals Pipavav, said: “This recognition reflects the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our partnerships across the maritime and logistics ecosystem. Improving from a CPPI score of 78 in 2020 to 92.6 in 2025 demonstrates what can be achieved through a relentless focus on safety, operational excellence, and continuous improvement.

APM Terminals Pipavav handles containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk and RoRo cargo. Its annual capacity includes 1.35m TEU of containers and 4m tonnes of dry bulk. A dedicated liquid berth under development will increase liquid bulk capacity to 5.2m tonnes and add capacity to handle 250,000 passenger cars.

APM Terminals Pipavav is an Indian public-private partnership port with rail and road connectivity to the northwest hinterland. It is connected to the Dedicated Freight Corridor and is part of the APM Terminals network.

APM Terminals is an independent division of A.P. Moller-Maersk that develops and operates container terminals. It has facilities in 60 locations across 33 countries, with several in development, and employs about 22,000 people. In 2024, its hubs and gateway terminals recorded more than 27,000 vessel calls and 23.2m moves.