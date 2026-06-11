DP World launches UAE e-invoicing service before July pilot and January 2027 mandate

DP World has launched a UAE e-invoicing solution after being selected by the UAE Ministry of Finance as a pre-approved service provider for the country’s mandatory e-invoicing framework, according to DP World.

The pilot phase is due to start on 1 July 2026. Companies with revenues above AED 50 million ($13.6 million) must appoint an accredited service provider by 30 October 2026, before nationwide implementation begins in January 2027.

DP World’s platform is intended to put e-invoicing compliance directly into operational and financial workflows, cutting manual processes and improving speed, accuracy and traceability across transactions.

The system covers invoice processing, reconciliation between shipments and payments, and visibility across cross-border trade operations. For businesses operating in complex supply chains, DP World links the platform to more predictable cash flow and more efficient trade execution.

The infrastructure is hosted by DP World in the UAE, with invoice data and sensitive financial information stored and processed in-country under national data sovereignty requirements.

DP World is onboarding customers and supporting early implementation planning before the regulatory deadlines. The platform is designed to connect trade, logistics and financial systems so businesses can handle documentation, customs and financial reconciliation through a single workflow.

DP World Limited is a Dubai-headquartered company incorporated in the Dubai International Financial Centre. Its group activities cover ports and terminals, marine services, logistics and technology platforms for trade and supply chains.