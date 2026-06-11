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2026 June 11   15:53

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CMA CGM, CEVA and Chery Auto sign MoU for vehicle, parts and EV battery logistics in four regions

CMA CGM Group, CEVA Logistics and Chery Auto have signed a memorandum of understanding in Wuhu, China, to support the Chinese carmaker’s international automotive supply chain across Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, according to CMA CGM Group.  

The agreement covers finished vehicles, automotive parts and EV batteries, with the partners targeting domestic distribution, international transport and multimodal logistics.  The MoU sets the basis for a long-term strategic collaboration as Chery Auto expands outside China and works to localise more of its overseas operations.  

CMA CGM and CEVA Logistics will combine ocean shipping, cross-border logistics and end-to-end automotive logistics capabilities under the agreement.  

“As global automotive supply chains become increasingly complex, strong and reliable transport and logistics partnerships are more important than ever,” said Amélie Humphreys, general manager, CMA CGM China.  Eric Dessupoiu, vice president of finished vehicle logistics at CEVA Logistics, said CEVA will deploy capabilities across “finished vehicles, parts and batteries” for Chery Auto.  

Chen Chunqing, executive vice president of Chery International, said the partnership is intended to “enhance local market responsiveness” and strengthen supply chain performance. 

Chery Auto was founded in 1997 and is an automotive manufacturer focused on vehicle development, intelligent technologies and new energy solutions. It operates in more than 130 countries and regions.  

CMA CGM Group is a French transport and logistics group headquartered in Marseille. It employs 160,000 people in 177 countries, including nearly 6,000 in Marseille. The group operates more than 700 vessels, serves more than 420 ports and carried more than 24m TEU in 2025.  

CEVA Logistics is a CMA CGM Group company headquartered in Marseille. It provides contract logistics and air, ocean, ground and finished vehicle transport services in 170 countries, with about 110,000 employees at about 1,700 facilities. Its 2025 revenue was $18.3bn.

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