LD Armateurs launches second of three Airbus-chartered roro vessels at Wuchang

LD Armateurs has launched Spirit of Mobile, the second of three new-generation roro vessels owned by the French shipowner and chartered to Airbus, at Wuchang Shipyard on 6 June, according to LD Armateurs.

The vessel follows sister ship Spirit of Toulouse in a fleet developed by LD Armateurs for Airbus transport operations. Spirit of Mobile will be fitted with six 35-metre Norsepower rotor sails and dual-fuel engines capable of operating on e-/bio-methanol or marine gasoil. LD Armateurs expects each vessel to cut CO₂ emissions by 70% per year compared with the previous generation of ships.

The ship also features high-efficiency propellers, shafts made from recycled steel, very low-friction antifouling coatings, a smart power-management system and heat recovery equipment. Routing software will be used to increase wind propulsion and reduce drag from adverse ocean conditions. An AI-based control system will adjust operations in real time to weather and sea conditions and provide vessel-specific aerodynamic optimisation.

After launch, Spirit of Mobile will undergo testing and commissioning before entering service. Spirit of Toulouse is due to be fitted with its rotor sails.

LD Armateurs is a French shipowning and maritime services company within the Louis Dreyfus Armateurs group, active in specialised shipping, offshore support and industrial maritime transport.

Wuchang Shipyard is a Chinese shipbuilding facility within CSSC Group, building commercial, naval and specialised vessels.