Baltic Fleet ships practice electronic missile launches against simulated enemy targets

The drills involved a naval strike group consisting of two corvettes Naro-Fominsk and Stavropol

Credit: the Ministry of Defense press office

The Baltic Fleet practiced delivering a massive missile strike with sea-based precision weapons against simulated enemy sea and shore targets using electronic missile launches at the Baltic Fleet's naval training ranges, the Russian Ministry of Defense press office said.

The naval drills involved a strike group consisting of the missile corvettes Naro-Fominsk and Stavropol, along with crews of the Bastion coastal missile systems.

The exercise was conducted in a complex jamming environment, which was artificially created to complicate the task for the naval strike group crews and the coastal missile system crews.

While performing fire missions, the small missile ships' crews also conducted a series of naval exercises, including survivability training, counter-sabotage defense on unsafe roadstead anchorage, inter-ship coordination and communications, and joint navigation exercises.