IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf completes sea trials of new fishing vessel of Project 03141

There are currently ten fishing vessels being built to RS class

Photo credit: RS

Sea trials of the Project 03141 class fishing vessel Itelmen have been successfully completed at Vostochnaya Verf (managed by Amur Shipyard of USC) under the supervision of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS).

RS says the Project 03141 vessel was designed for catching crab and shrimp. The crab catcher is equipped with special RSW tanks filled with chilled seawater. Technical supervision at all stages of construction was carried out by the RS’ Far Eastern Branch.

IAA PortNews has earlier reported that Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf and Nakhodka Ship Repair Yard (NSRY) had won contracts to build ten fishing vessels of Project 03141.

There are a total 62 fishing vessels of the RS class under construction at Russian shipyards.

The crab fishing vessel was designed by Khabarovsk based naval architecture and marine engineering firm SK Viking.

Key particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Depth amidships: 4.6 m; Draft: 4 m; Full displacement: 1,586 tonnes; GT: 1,048 tonnes; Main engine power: 1,618kW; Full speed: 14 knots; Total cargo tanks capacity: about 257 cbm. Crew: 21. RS class notification: KM⍟ Ice2 (hull; machinery) (REF) fishing vessel.