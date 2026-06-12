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2026 June 12   08:00

shipbuilding

Bulgaria’s Odessos yard joins Green Marine Europe with 150,000-dwt afloat repair capacity

Bulgaria’s Odessos Shiprepair Yard S.A. has joined Green Marine Europe, giving the environmental certification programme a Black Sea participant with dry-docking capacity for vessels of up to 90,000 dwt and afloat repair capacity for ships of up to 150,000 dwt, according to Green Marine Europe.  

The Varna-based repair and conversion yard serves the Black Sea, Eastern Mediterranean and international shipping markets. Established in 1955, the yard is located at the southern end of Varna, on the island between the old and new canals connecting the Black Sea to Lake Varna.  

Odessos operates one dry dock, two floating docks, quay berths, specialised workshops and in-house engineering capacity. Its work covers mechanical, steel, piping, electrical, propulsion, coating and structural repairs.  The yard also has in-house foundry, machining, forging and metal-processing capabilities, allowing it to manufacture or restore critical components.  

Odessos holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 50001:2011 certifications for ship repair and conversion activities. Green Marine Europe places participants in a sector-specific environmental performance framework built around measurable indicators, continuous improvement and independent third-party verification.  

The addition of Odessos expands Green Marine Europe’s participant base across shipowners, ports and shipyards, and adds a repair and conversion yard in a maritime area linking the Black Sea, Eastern Mediterranean and international markets.

Green Marine Europe is a maritime environmental certification programme for European maritime stakeholders. Odessos Shiprepair Yard S.A. is a Bulgarian joint-stock company operating ship repair and conversion facilities in the Port of Varna.

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