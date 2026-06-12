CSSC delivers 115,000-dwt Dynacom tanker as 48,000-cbm LPG carrier starts trials

China State Shipbuilding Corp has delivered a 115,000-dwt products tanker for Dynacom and sent a 48,000-cbm LPG carrier for Greece’s Benelux on sea trials in a set of project milestones across its shipbuilding and equipment units, according to China State Shipbuilding Corp.

Dalian Shipbuilding and Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding handed over the Nisyros to Dynacom on 9 June. The tanker is designed to carry products, crude oil and other liquid cargoes. Its power system has been optimised to meet international maritime environmental requirements, with the design focused on operating efficiency and lower-emission performance.

Huangpu Wenchong started sea trials on 10 June for the first 48,000-cbm LPG carrier it is building for Benelux. CSSC said the project team completed key construction work ahead of the sea-trial milestone under a programme focused on lean management and safety.

Chongqing Gearbox has separately shipped a 30-MW ultra-high-line-speed speed-increasing gearbox designed and developed in-house. The company said the unit marked an engineering step in high-speed gear transmission technology and in the application of multi-split high-speed gearbox systems.

China State Shipbuilding Corp is a Chinese state-owned shipbuilding group with operations covering merchant ship construction, offshore engineering, marine equipment and industrial systems.

Dalian Shipbuilding and Shanhaiguan Shipbuilding are CSSC shipbuilding units involved in commercial vessel construction, repair and conversion.

Dynacom is a Greek shipping group active in tanker ownership and management.