  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BIMCO releases 2026 biofuel clause for time charter parties

2026 June 12   08:17

alternative fuels

BIMCO releases 2026 biofuel clause for time charter parties

BIMCO has published a Biofuel Clause for Time Charter Parties 2026 that places fuel-quality obligations and liability rules into a standard contract framework for owners and charterers using biofuels, according to BIMCO.  

The clause covers bio-based fuels, bio-distillate marine fuels and bio-residual marine fuels, with specifications aligned with ISO 8217:2024 and ISO 8217:2017. It also includes provisions for FAME and HVO components where relevant.  

The text targets legal and operational issues around fuel quality, engine compatibility, sampling, testing, storage, handling and liability under time charter agreements.  

Charterers must give owners written notice of their intention to supply biofuel, including the intended specification, grade, blend and quantity. They must also issue written instructions no later than 72 hours before the vessel is due to start consuming the fuel.  

The clause makes charterers liable for loss or damage suffered by owners or the vessel where non-compliant biofuel causes the problem. Owners must ensure the vessel is properly fitted and equipped to consume permitted biofuel and that the crew has the competence and training required for safe handling.  

“The Biofuel Clause for Time Charterparties will support the industry’s transition to low-carbon fuels. The clause is the product of thorough consideration of safety and technical requirements following extensive consultation with shipowners, charterers, fuel experts, and P&I clubs,” said Stinne Taiger Ivø, BIMCO’s deputy secretary general and director of contracts.  

Nicholas Fell, chair of BIMCO’s Documentary Committee, said the clause provides “a clear framework for the safe use of biofuel” and includes “definitions, specification standards and the respective obligations of owners and charterers when biofuels are supplied and consumed.”  

The clause includes a mechanism for adjusting speed and consumption warranties where biofuels have a different lower calorific value from the conventional reference fuel used in the charter party. It also requires different biofuel grades, specifications and batches to be segregated within the vessel’s natural segregation.  

Parties may agree a consumption period for biofuel. If no period is inserted, the default period is 90 days from supply. If testing later confirms the fuel remains suitable, the default further consumption period is 30 days.  

BIMCO is a non-profit international shipping association founded in 1905. It develops standard contracts and clauses, works on regulatory matters and provides training, market information and contractual tools through offices including Copenhagen, Athens, Brussels, Houston, London, Shanghai and Singapore.

Topics:

biofuel

BIMCO

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

08:06

CSSC delivers 115,000-dwt Dynacom tanker as 48,000-cbm LPG carrier starts trials

08:00

Bulgaria’s Odessos yard joins Green Marine Europe with 150,000-dwt afloat repair capacity

2026 June 11

18:04

KNOP rejects two Knutsen NYK shuttle tankers

17:04

LD Armateurs launches second of three Airbus-chartered roro vessels at Wuchang

16:44

Kazakhstan, Netherlands advance €160m projects with Damen shipbuilding MoU

16:23

India’s DG Shipping sets eight-pillar net-zero plan for 90% to 95% trade logistics

16:01

IAA PortNews: Vostochnaya Verf completes sea trials of new fishing vessel of Project 03141

15:53

CMA CGM, CEVA and Chery Auto sign MoU for vehicle, parts and EV battery logistics in four regions

15:16

Baltic Fleet ships practice electronic missile launches against simulated enemy targets

15:13

DP World launches UAE e-invoicing service before July pilot and January 2027 mandate

14:43

APM Terminals Pipavav ranks 28th globally in the Container Port Performance Index 2025

14:41

Iran’s IRGC says Strait of Hormuz closed and two vessels hit

14:22

MOL and JAL join REGENT certification push for fully electric Seaglider

13:32

H.Essers opens inland container terminal with 325,000-TEU capacity on the Scheldt-Rhine Canal

13:12

Gemini shifts 18,000 TEU ships to Asia-Mediterranean trade

12:42

Deutsche Energy Terminal targets September start for Stade floating LNG terminal with Energos Force FSRU

12:21

24,000-TEU CMA CGM Vendome makes first Suez Canal transit

12:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 24, 2026

11:30

ABS and HD Hyundai Heavy Industries sign JDA for U.S.-flagged oil and chemical tanker

11:10

Royal Caribbean and Alaska Railroad open Alaska’s largest cruise terminal

10:40

BIMCO and NSA update standard contract for ship sales with new payment and compliance rules

10:12

China starts CNY 77.2bn Three Gorges lock project to lift Yangtze capacity to 336m tonnes

09:07

BIMCO starts Russia tanker resale clause after EU’s 23 April sanctions package

08:47

Balaena acquires APCL Group to create 12-drydock UK and Gibraltar repair network

07:37

Fuzhou tops the 2025 Container Port Performance Index as Chinese ports take four of top five places

06:59

US strike on Palau-flagged tanker Settebello leaves three Indian seafarers missing off Oman

2026 June 10

19:22

Royal Caribbean takes delivery of third Icon-class ship from Meyer Turku

18:00

PXGEO signs one-year Equinor framework agreement for underwater intervention drone technology for autonomous offshore inspection

17:03

China Merchants Cruise Shipbuilding to build the 323-metre residential yacht Ulyssia

16:45

Indian Register of Shipping de-classes 235 sanctioned vessels

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

All news