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2026 June 13   08:32

shipbuilding

Vard signs Rosund Drift AS contract for 80.4-metre stern trawler

Fincantieri’s Norwegian subsidiary Vard has signed a contract to design and build an 80.4-metre stern trawler for Rosund Drift AS, according to Fincantieri.  

The vessel will be based on the VARD 8 02 design and configured for semi-pelagic and bottom-trawling operations. It will have a beam of 16.7 metres and an ice-strengthened hull.  

The trawler will be fitted with hybrid propulsion and energy systems aimed at reducing fuel consumption and emissions. It will also include flexible storage, ensilage tanks for biomass processing and a shrimp processing plant with steaming.  

Vard Electro will supply integrated SeaQ systems, including the SeaQ Energy Storage System and a fully integrated energy management system. Seaonics will deliver deck handling equipment, while the vessel will also receive a modern bridge system and accommodation areas with living and recreational spaces for the crew.  The hull will be built at Vard Shipyards Romania — Braila.

Outfitting, commissioning and delivery are scheduled from Vard Brattvaag in Norway in Q3 2028.  

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group and the parent company of Vard. Vard is a Norway-based designer and builder of specialised vessels.

Rosund Drift AS is a Norwegian fishing company based in Ålesund and part of a fishing consortium with deep-sea fishing expertise.

Vard Electro is Vard’s marine electrical systems and automation business. Seaonics is Vard’s deck handling and lifting equipment subsidiary.

Vard Shipyards Romania — Braila is Vard’s Romanian hull-production yard.

Vard Brattvaag is Vard’s Norwegian yard for outfitting and delivery of specialised vessels.

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