DP World’s Jebel Ali ranks ninth in Lloyd’s List table with 15.536m TEU

DP World’s Jebel Ali Port in Dubai has been ranked ninth in the 2025 Lloyd’s List Top 100 Container Ports table after handling 15.536m TEU in 2024, according to Lloyd’s List.

The ranking puts the UAE hub behind Tianjin and ahead of Port Klang, with Shanghai, Singapore and Ningbo-Zhoushan occupying the top three positions.

DP World separately put Jebel Ali’s 2024 container throughput at 15.5m TEU, its highest level since 2015 and nearly 18% of the group’s global throughput of 88.3m TEU for the year. The company said the increase was supported by local and regional demand, particularly from Asia and the Indian Subcontinent, as well as new shipping services and operating performance.

Breakbulk volumes at Jebel Ali rose 23% year on year to 5.4m tonnes. “Despite global uncertainties, we remain committed to investing in advanced infrastructure to facilitate trade,” said Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & managing director of DP World GCC.

Jebel Ali Port has annual container capacity of 19.4m TEU across four terminals, more than 100 berths and a quay length of 25 km.

DP World is a Dubai-based ports and logistics group with operations across six continents. Its activities include port terminals, marine services, logistics, freight forwarding and supply chain services.

Jafza, the Jebel Ali Free Zone, is an economic zone in Dubai linked to Jebel Ali Port. It provides licensing, warehousing, industrial and logistics facilities for companies using Dubai as a regional trade base.