US Coast Guard picks Kodiak and Seward for $3.5bn Arctic Security Cutter homeport plan

The US Coast Guard has selected Kodiak and Seward in Alaska as the first homeports for its Arctic Security Cutter fleet, assigning the first two vessels to Kodiak and a third to Seward once infrastructure is ready, according to the US Coast Guard.

The first delivery is expected in 2028. The decision follows an April announcement that the first two vessels in the class would be based in Alaska.

The Coast Guard said it is accelerating preparations at the selected sites, including infrastructure and housing needed to support trained crews and sustained Arctic operations.

The programme is backed by $3.5bn in fiscal 2025 reconciliation funding. The Coast Guard has previously completed contract awards for 11 Arctic Security Cutters, with vessels to be built under arrangements involving Rauma Marine Constructions, Bollinger Shipyards Lockport and Davie Defense.

The basing decision gives Kodiak the first two new cutters and positions Seward for the next Alaska assignment, but the Coast Guard did not give a date for when Seward’s infrastructure will be ready.

The US Coast Guard is a US military service and maritime law enforcement organisation within the Department of Homeland Security. Its statutory missions include maritime safety, security, environmental protection, search and rescue, and enforcement across US waters and international areas where it operates.

Rauma Marine Constructions is a Finnish shipbuilding company based in Rauma, Finland, focused on complex vessel projects including passenger vessels, naval ships and ice-capable tonnage.

Bollinger Shipyards Lockport is part of Bollinger Shipyards, a privately held US shipbuilding and repair group with yards in the US Gulf Coast region.

Davie Defense is the US defence affiliate linked to Davie, a shipbuilding group focused on government and specialised vessel programmes.