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2026 June 13   00:16

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APM Terminals delivers $350mits container terminal with 400,000-TEU capacity at the northeast Brazil

APM Terminals has delivered its new container terminal at the Port of Suape in Pernambuco, northeast Brazil, with the facility entering final preparations before operations begin, according to APM Terminals.  

The Suape terminal represents an investment of more than $350m and will initially handle up to 400,000 TEU per year. APM Terminals said the facility is designed to increase container handling capacity at the Suape Port Complex by 55%.  

The company said the terminal will be the first fully electrified facility in Latin America and is intended to strengthen Pernambuco’s links with markets in Latin America, North America, Europe and Asia.  

A study by A&M Infra, Navarro Prado Advogados and APM Terminals estimated the project could support up to R$4.8bn ($945.5m) in additional exports, about R$4.9bn ($965.2m) in gross domestic product and more than 43,000 jobs across foreign trade-related value chains.  

Brazilian vice president Geraldo Alckmin said the terminal would cut costs, improve international integration and create more opportunities for agribusiness and industry.

APM Terminals also operates at the Port of Pecém in Ceará, where it has been present for more than two decades. 

APM Terminals is a port and terminal operating company within A.P. Moller–Maersk, with activities covering container terminal operations and inland services.

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