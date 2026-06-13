Fincantieri delivers 160,000-gt Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises at Monfalcone

Fincantieri has delivered the 160,000-gt Mein Schiff Flow to TUI Cruises at its Monfalcone shipyard, completing the second of two InTUItion-class cruise ships designed for dual-fuel operation on LNG and marine gas oil, according to Fincantieri.

The vessel has capacity for about 4,000 passengers and is based on a new-generation design developed around energy efficiency, lower operational consumption and compliance with current regulatory standards.

Mein Schiff Flow is designed to run on LNG and is prepared for alternative fuels including bio-LNG and e-LNG. The ship is fitted with Euro 6-compliant catalytic converters, a steam turbine using residual heat from diesel generators, a shore-power connection and a waste-treatment system that turns organic material into recyclable components through a thermal process.

Fincantieri said the vessel’s systems will allow virtually emission-free operations while berthed in port, which accounts for about 40% of its operational time. “With the delivery of Mein Schiff Flow, we celebrate a new milestone in our collaboration with TUI Cruises and reaffirm the strategic role of the Monfalcone shipyard as a center of excellence in global shipbuilding,” said Fincantieri chief executive and managing director Pierroberto Folgiero.

The delivery comes after a contract signed last September for two additional InTUItion-class sister ships to Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff Flow, scheduled for delivery in 2031 and 2032. Fincantieri said the vessels will be built to advanced environmental standards. More than 45 cruise ships have been built at Monfalcone, where about 6,500 people work every day.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group headquartered in Trieste, active in cruise ships, naval vessels, offshore and specialised vessels, ship repair and marine systems.

TUI Cruises is a German cruise operator established as a joint venture between TUI AG and Royal Caribbean Cruises. It operates the Mein Schiff brand.