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2026 June 13   11:05

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Port of Long Beach May volume rises 31.7% to 842,030 TEU

The Port of Long Beach handled 842,030 TEU in May, up 31.7% from the same month last year and the port’s third-busiest May on record, according to the Port of Long Beach and ILWU Local 13.  

Port of Long Beach chief executive Dr Noel Hacegaba and ILWU Local 13 president Mario “Moe” Medina announced the figures on June 12.  Imports rose 40% year on year to 418,851 TEU, while exports increased 32.9% to 109,168 TEU.

Empty container moves were up 21.8% at 314,012 TEU.  

The port handled 4,050,247 TEU in the first five months of 2026, up 0.2% from the same period in 2025.

The total keeps Long Beach on pace with its busiest year on record.  

Medina credited the result to ILWU members, saying the cargo numbers were made possible by “the men and women of the ILWU that keep the cargo moving safely and efficiently at the Port of Long Beach”.  

The Port of Long Beach is a municipal seaport in Southern California and part of the San Pedro Bay port complex. It was founded in 1911 and operates as a major US container gateway.  

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