Singapore May container throughput rises 3% to 3.94m TEU as bunker sales fall 6.8%

Singapore handled 3.94m TEU of containers in May 2026, up 3% year on year, while bunker sales fell sharply despite higher vessel arrivals, according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.

Vessel arrivals rose on both measures. Arrivals by tonnage increased 1.1% to 278.62m GT, while the number of vessel calls climbed 3.4% to 11,729.

The stronger container and vessel figures were offset by weaker cargo and fuel volumes.

Cargo throughput declined 4.8% to 50.34m tonnes.

Total bunker sales fell 6.8% year on year to 4.548m tonnes, rounded to 4.55m tonnes in the key indicators table.

Conventional fuel sales accounted for 4.417m tonnes of the May total. Biofuel sales stood at 61,000 tonnes and LNG sales at 70,000 tonnes, giving the two alternative fuel categories a combined 131,000 tonnes.

The bunker figures include delayed submissions declared by bunker suppliers.